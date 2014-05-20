Specialty Fuel Additives Industry Analysis and Market Growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Specialty fuel additives include deposit control agents, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, antiknock agents, metal deactivators and others. Companies have been engineering hybrid compounds and blends to develop better fuels for commercial use and end-use industries. Changing technology and increasing environmental concerns about the use of oxygenates are driving the specialty fuel additives market, globally. To enforce a cleaner fuel program, environmental regulators such as EPA in the U.S. and Euro IV in the European Union have lowered the allowable levels of sulfur in diesel. Governments of emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil among others have also implemented standards for diesel sulfur levels in their respective countries. This has led to increase in the demand for fuel additives such as lubricity improvers to restore natural lubricating properties of low-sulfur fuel.



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Deposit control additives emerged as the leading additives globally and accounted for over 35% of the total market in 2012. The growing demand for detergents as additives in fuel is one of the major factors driving the sale of deposit control additives. Deposit controller additives were followed by cetane improvers, which accounted for 9.8% of the total market in 2012. Growing consumption of diesel in Europe and Asia Pacific has been fueling the demand for cetane improvers. Cold flow improvers are expected to be the fastest growing additives at an estimated CAGR of 7.3% from 2013 to 2019. Growing biofuel consumption in Europe and U.S. is expected to boost the demand for cold flow improvers over the forecast period.



Gasoline emerged as the leading fuel, consuming specialty fuel additives and accounted for 45.6% of the total demand in 2012. The demand for gasoline based specialty fuel additives has been experiencing significant growth in the U.S. owing to growing gasoline consumption in the country. On the other hand, gasoline demand is stagnant in other regions around the world, which has been leading to growth in diesel demand. Diesel that accounted as second largest application in 2012 and is expected to become the leading fuel by 2019. Diesel is expected to be the fastest growing application, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2013 to 2019. Diesel was followed by other fuels such as aviation turbine fuel, marine fuels and heating oil.



North America emerged as the leading consumer for specialty fuel additives and accounted for 29.9% of the total market in 2012. Ban on MTBE in the U.S. has been acting as one of the major factors driving the market for specialty fuel additives in North America. North America was closely followed Asia Pacific with 28.2% of the total market in 2012. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period and is expected to become the leading market for specialty fuel additives by 2019. The European market for specialty fuel additives is expected to be driven by stringent regulations imposed on fuel refiners and marketers.



The global market for specialty fuel additives is considered to be moderately concentrated. The top four companies operating in the market including NewMarket, Innospec, BASF and Infenium accounted for over 45% of the total market in 2012. Some of the other companies operating in the global market include Albemarle, Baker Hughes, Chemtura, Chevron Oronite, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Dow Chemical Company, Eurenco, Evonik Industries, Lubrizol, NALCO Champion, Rheochemie GmbH and Total Additives & Special Fuels among others.



The report segments the global specialty fuel additives market as,



Specialty Fuel Additives Market: Product Segment Analysis,



Deposit control additives

Cetane improvers

Antioxidants

Lubricity improvers

Cold flow improvers

Corrosion inhibitors

Other (including dyes & markers, metal deactivators, etc.)



Specialty Fuel Additives Market: Application Analysis,



Gasoline

Diesel

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)

Other (including marine fuels, heating oil, etc.)



Specialty Fuel Additives Market: Regional Analysis,



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America