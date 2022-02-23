Specialty Insurance Jobs in Demand as Market Sees Stunning Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- Like many industries, the insurance market experienced issues during 2020, as the pandemic affected growth. A new report has identified that, following a better year in 2021, the specialty insurance jobs market is going to experience stunning growth in the coming years up to 2026. Both the fastest-growing markets and the largest-developed markets offer opportunities for specialty insurance business - and this is going to cause the demand for new talent to spike. In particular, the report identified significant momentum coming from the emerging markets in the APAC and Latin American regions. Some of the factors likely to influence the stunning growth forecast for the market include a recovery of global GPS growth, as well as fluctuating interest rates. The Global Specialty Insurance Market Report, which produced the forecast, takes into account all the risks and vulnerabilities that the sector faces, as well as most of the major players within it.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and has provided key support to those in insurance jobs in the USA throughout the challenges of the past couple of years. The firm is well positioned to support candidates and companies through the incoming spike in specialty insurance jobs as Selby Jennings has an extensive range of resources. This includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as contacts at organizations across the industry. In addition to specialist expertise when it comes to hiring for insurance jobs in the USA, the firm also has experience in a range of other connected fields, including corporate and investment banking, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology and sales and trading jobs. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at Selby Jennings can design hiring options for every recruitment need. That's why the team is able to work with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from start-ups to well-established brands.



Insurance jobs USA is a nationwide market and Selby Jennings is well placed to cater to this thanks to an extensive reach that includes major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. This is matched by an equally impressive global network - the team in America is part of a worldwide workforce that reaches 1,000+. Not only that but it is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Guiding talented people - and growth-driven enterprises - through hiring in changing markets is what the firm does best. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to deliver a knowledgeable and insightful service and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today including Sales Specialist [Credit Risk Analytics], Investor Relations Associate and Director of Sales.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.