According to WGR, the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is accounted for $9.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Factors like increasing application in drilling fluid, demand for enhanced oil recovery application and rising crude oil production will induce market growth. Increase in the industrial equipment life and deep drilling activities for shale gas will provide market opportunities. However, increasing environmental issues will hamper market growth.



Among products, Demulsifiers segment commanded the largest market share. Surfactants are anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. North America is the largest market followed by Europe due to expansion of shale oil and gas industries. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market.



The key players in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market include



BASF SE, Baker Hughes Inc., Akzonobel NV, DOW Chemical Company, Albemarle Corporation, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Catalyst Speciality Chemicals Limited, Dorf Ketal, Emery Oleochemicals GmbH, Lonza AG, Lubrizol Corporation, KMCO LLC, Kemira OYJ, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Nalco Champion, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company, Weatherford International Ltd and Clariant AG.



Applications Covered:



- Drilling Fluids

o Synthetic-Based Muds

o Oil-Based Muds

o Water-Based Muds

- Production Chemicals

- Cementing

- Enhanced Oil Recovery

o Alkali Surfactant Polymer Flooding

o Carbon Dioxide Flooding

o Low-Salinity Water Injection

o Microbial IOR

o Water Shut-Off Chemicals

- Workover & Completion

- Well Stimulation

o Fracking

- Other Applications

o Packer Fluids

o Remediation

o Blending



Products Covered:

- Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

- Anti-freeze agents

- Demulsifiers

- Biocides

- Foam control agents

- Surfactants

- Pour-Point Depressants

- Gellants & Viscosifiers

- Rheology Modifiers

- Friction Reducers

- Natural Polymers

- Synthetic Polymers



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt



