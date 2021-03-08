New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The Specialty Paper market report by Reports and Data provides an extensive overview of the vital elements of the Specialty Paper market and factors such as drivers, restraints, latest trends, regulatory scenario, competitive landscape, technological advancements, and others. An in-depth analysis of these factors is offered to understand the future growth prospects of the global Specialty Paper market.



The Global Specialty Paper Market size is estimated to reach USD 36.77 billion from USD 27.24 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the immense growth in the e-commerce & logistics business coupled with technological advancements in the packaging mechanisms & equipment.



Key participants in the global specialty chemicals market include:



Michelman Inc, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Group, International Paper, Mondi Plc, Stora Enso, Oji Holdings Corporation, ITC Ltd, WestRock, Fedrigoni, and Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, among others.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Specialty Paper market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Specialty Paper Industry based on product type, raw material type, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Décor

Release Liner

Kraft

Thermal

Carbonless

Others



Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Fillers

Binders

Pulp

Coatings

Additives

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Construction

Printing

Industrial

Packaging

Labeling

Medical

Others



The global Specialty Paper market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Based on product type, the decor paper segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019 in terms of both volume and revenue and is estimated to witness a notable growth rate through 2027 on account of its wide range of applications in paneling, furniture, and flooring surfaces. The décor paper segment will lead the market in the forecast period.



The kraft paper segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate of 4.4% over the analysis period on account of growing product demand for food packaging along with the growth of retail infrastructure in the developing economies.



Based on raw material, the filler segment accounts for 30.3% of the specialty paper market share and is anticipated to generate significant revenue over the forecast period.



In terms of application, the packaging and labeling segment accounted for 25 % of the market in terms of volume and is set to witness notable CAGR through 2027…Continued



Highlights of the Table of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Specialty Paper Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing globalization

Continue…



