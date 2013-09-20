Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals (Basic, Functional, Bleaching and Process Chemicals) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used in the manufacture of specialty paper. Specialty papers are papers which are not used in common printing and publishing shops. They are used for customized jobs and are often used by companies for high value product packaging and filtration media. Specialty chemicals can be divided into four product segments, viz., bleaching chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals and basic chemicals. Specilaty papers are used in a five key application areas, namely, graphic papers, industrial, business, consumer and food.



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The specialty pulp and paper chemicals report gives a detailed analysis and forecast of the market on a global as well as regional level. on a global level, the market has been analyzed and forecast for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, on basis of revenue (USD million). In addition, the demand has been analysed and forecast on a regional level for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, on basis of revenue (USD million). For an insightful understanding of the market, the study includes drivers and restraints and their impact on the growth of the market within the forecast period. Further, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecat period.



For an indepth understanding of the market, we have provided a thorough analysis of the value chain. furthermore, we have given Porter’s five force model which elaborates the degree of competition present within the market.



The market has been segmented based on product and revenue (USD million) and analysed and forecasted from 2013 to 2019. In addition, the segment has been analyzed based on current trends on a global as well as regional level, for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for a period of six years, ranging from 2013 to 2019.



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Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are covered in this report, including companies such as AkzoNobel, Ashland Hercules, BASF SE, Bayer, Dow and ONDEO Nalco among others. The company profiles cover attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.



The market has been segmented as below:



Specialty Pulp and Paper Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Bleaching chemicals

- Process chemicals

- Functional chemicals

- Basic chemicals



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The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above product segments with respect to the following regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



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Frozen food is an alternative to fresh, canned and cooked foods. It is one of the most dynamic and largest sectors of the food industry. The major factor driving the growth of the frozen food market is convenience. Frozen food are kept below -9.5°C to prevent the growth of microorganisms, which helps to slow down the process of decomposition and which in turn helps to keep the food for longer time period. This study provides in-depth analysis of the global frozen food market in terms of revenue from 2011 to 2019.



By products the market is broadly segmented into frozen vegetables & fruits, frozen potatoes, frozen ready meals, frozen meat, frozen fish/seafood and frozen soup. More than 35% of the market is occupied by frozen ready meals due to its wide range of products portfolio. While, frozen potatoes segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate among other products. The study also includes competitive analysis by providing Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis which provides an insight into industry competition. This study also includes review and breakdown of the various factors and their impact on the market by three parameters such low, medium and high.



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This study also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to provide the exact opportunities for business in this market. Additionally, to aid in decision making the study also includes competitive profiling of leading players, along with their financial revenues, business strategies and recent developments.



Succinic Acid Market for 1,4-BDO, Resin, Coatings, Dyes & Inks, Pharmaceutical, Polyurethane, Food, Plasticizers, Cosmetics, Solvents & Lubricants and De-Icing Solutions Applications: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/succinic-acid-market-global-scenario-trends-industry-analysis-size-growth-share-and-forecast-2012-2018



High production costs associated with petroleum based succinic acid is a key challenge for industry participants leading to enhanced focus on the development and commercialization of bio-based succinic acid. However, with the advent of bio-derived succinic acid, the cost of production is expected to decline which is expected to further fuel the demand for succinic acid globally. Bio-based succinic acid is gaining popularity due to high degree of government intervention to reduce industrial waste and air pollutants.



This report caters to the extensive study of the global succinic acid market. It covers the demand for succinic acid in various regions that are broadly categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The study delineates major factors which are driving and restraining the global demand for succinic acid and their impact over the forecast period. The study segmented the succinic acid market on the application level and also provides the forecast for each sub segment. The study covers forecast and estimates of global succinic acid demand in terms of revenues (USD Million) and volumes (Kilo Tons) from 2012 to 2018.



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Major succinic acid applications elucidated in this study includes 1,4 butanediol, polyurethane, plasticizers, resins, coatings, dyes & inks, pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, solvents and lubricants, se-icing solutions, and others. Resins, coatings, dyes & inks have been dominating the global succinic acid market and are anticipated to continue to override over the next five years. 1, 4 BDO is anticipated to grow at a fastest rate through 2018. Polyurethane is expected to be second fastest growing outlet for succinic acid. The report also provides in-depth study covering the key business strategies and recent development of major players in the market. It also covers the company overview and their financial position which helps in determining competition in the market.



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