Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals (Basic, Functional, Bleaching and Process Chemicals) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used in the manufacture of specialty paper. Specialty papers are papers which are not used in common printing and publishing shops. They are used for customized jobs and are often used by companies for high value product packaging and filtration media. Specialty chemicals can be divided into four product segments, viz., bleaching chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals and basic chemicals. Specilaty papers are used in a five key application areas, namely, graphic papers, industrial, business, consumer and food.



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The specialty pulp and paper chemicals report gives a detailed analysis and forecast of the market on a global as well as regional level. on a global level, the market has been analyzed and forecast for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, on basis of revenue (USD million). In addition, the demand has been analysed and forecast on a regional level for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019, on basis of revenue (USD million). For an insightful understanding of the market, the study includes drivers and restraints and their impact on the growth of the market within the forecast period. Further, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecat period.



For an indepth understanding of the market, we have provided a thorough analysis of the value chain. furthermore, we have given Porter’s five force model which elaborates the degree of competition present within the market.



The market has been segmented based on product and revenue (USD million) and analysed and forecasted from 2013 to 2019. In addition, the segment has been analyzed based on current trends on a global as well as regional level, for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for a period of six years, ranging from 2013 to 2019.



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Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are covered in this report, including companies such as AkzoNobel, Ashland Hercules, BASF SE, Bayer, Dow and ONDEO Nalco among others. The company profiles cover attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.



The market has been segmented as below:



Specialty Pulp and Paper Market: Product Segment Analysis

Bleaching chemicals

Process chemicals

Functional chemicals

Basic chemicals



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The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above product segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



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