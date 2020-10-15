Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals market.



Top Leading Companies of Global Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals Market are BASF, Kemira, Ashland, Novozymes, The Dow Chemical, Solvay, Clariant, ERCO Worldwide, Imerys, SNF Floerger and others.



The leading players of the Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used in the pulp and paper industry to manufacture specialty paper. Aluminum sulfate, chlorine dioxide, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and KemBorino are some of the specialty chemicals. Specialty paper chemicals reduce the consumption of energy and water and raw materials by reducing paper weight without hampering the functional and optical properties of the paper. Furthermore, these chemicals will increase the recycling rate of wastepaper.



During 2017, the functional chemicals segment dominated the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market and is expected to continue the domination over the next four years. The rise in demand for functional chemicals like dyes, pigments, and others for printing and writing needs is anticipated to drive this segment's growth in the future.



The writing and printing segment led the global speciality pulp and paper chemicals market during 2017 and is expected to grow higher over the next few years. The major contributor to the segment's growth is the increased use of the chemicals like dyes, pigments, and coating chemicals in emerging countries and globally.



12 October, 2020: BASF will almost double the production capacity for its synthetic ester base stocks at its site in Jinshan, China. The investment comes in response to the rising demand for high-performance lubricants in Asia Pacific and further strengthens BASF's position as a reliable supplier that strongly supports customers' growth in the region. Synthetic ester base stocks are essential components in the formulation of high-performance lubricants providing several sustainability benefits. Fields of application include environmentally friendly refrigeration and air-conditioning, automotive as well as industrial lubricants. The new production capacity for synthetic ester base stocks will bring additional security of supply for BASF's customers particularly in the Asia Pacific region.



On The Basis Of Product, The Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals Market Is Primarily Split Into



Functional Chemicals

Bleaching Chemicals

Process Chemicals



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Writing and Printing

Labelling

Building and Construction

Packaging

Other



Regional Outlook of Specialty Pulp And Paper Chemicals Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



