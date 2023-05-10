Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- A new research document released by HTF MI with title "Global (United States, European Union and China) Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Trend Analysis & Growth 2023-2030" provides a complete assessment of Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market. The study focuses on changing market dynamics, geopolitical and regulatory policies, and key players' Strategies to better analyze demand at risk across various product types. Some of the major and emerging players analyzed in the study are BASF, Kemira, Ashland, Novozymes, The Dow Chemical, Solvay, Clariant, ERCO Worldwide, Imerys & SNF Floerger etc.



Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used in the pulp and paper industry to manufacture specialty paper. Aluminum sulfate, chlorine dioxide, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and KemBorino are some of the specialty chemicals. Specialty paper chemicals reduce the consumption of energy and water and raw materials by reducing paper weight without hampering the functional and optical properties of the paper. Furthermore, these chemicals will increase the recycling rate of wastepaper.

During 2017, the functional chemicals segment dominated the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market and is expected to continue the domination over the next four years. The rise in demand for functional chemicals like dyes, pigments, and others for printing and writing needs is anticipated to drive this segment's growth in the future.

The writing and printing segment led the global speciality pulp and paper chemicals market during 2017 and is expected to grow higher over the next few years. The major contributor to the segment's growth is the increased use of the chemicals like dyes, pigments, and coating chemicals in emerging countries and globally.



Prominent manufacturers of Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals have a distinctive record of technological innovations and ambitious aims of capturing new market spaces while maintaining self-sufficiency and sustainability.



- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC includes countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka available as part of customization if required.

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and Rest of MEA)



