Specialty Tile Company Joins Forces with Kiva.org to Help Others with Their Dreams

Lewis Center, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- My Tile Backsplash is a specialty tile company that designs fine mosaic tiles, backsplashes and various other backsplashes to bring some real culture and aesthetic appeal to kitchens and sinks.



“We have been in business since 2008 and have offered a special product to our customers at a price that is rarely beatable. With our flat rate shipping fees and free shipping on large orders, we are your tile supplier for your dreams,” said John Scagaliano, owner of My Tile Backsplash.



Were that tile and backsplashes all that Scagaliano did would be great and well, but Scagaliano knew that something was lacking in his business and his personal life.



“I am a small business owner, and I understand the difficulties of being a small business owner. I was proud to join forces with Kiva.org to help someone else achieve their dreams of owning their own business,” said Scagaliano.



Kiva.org is a small, non-profit organization that helps lend money to people throughout the world to combat poverty. Those who loan money get updates and repayments as they come available.



For as little as $25.00, your loan can help make the difference in someone’s life by helping them get their business off the ground.



“When I first heard of Kiva.org, I knew that I wanted to help make a difference and when I found out I could, I had to help,” said Scagaliano.



Every little bit helps those who seek help to get closer to their goal. From students needing help with tuition to farmers needing equipment to double production, Kiva.org helps them each step of the way.



“I love being able to help someone,” Scagaliano said.



For more information about Kiva, visit http://www.kiva.org; to learn more about My Tile Backsplash, visit http://www.mytilebacksplash.com