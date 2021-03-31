Specialty Zeolites Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.2% During the Forecast Period

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Specialty Zeolites: Description

Specialty zeolites are types of zeolites that require specialty synthesis, primarily high-pressure synthesis. Some specialty organic additives are also added during crystallization/synthesis.



Major volumes of specialty zeolites that are used commercially are USY (ultra-stable zeolite Y), ZSM-5, SAPO-34, etc.; minor volumes of specialty zeolites such as ferrierite, SAPO-11, etc. are used commercially.

Very small quantities of specialty zeolites are used for adsorption purposes in paints & coatings, plastics, personal care, and construction materials applications.

What are Key Growth Drivers of Global Specialty Zeolites Market?

Environmental regulations are becoming increasingly stringent across the globe to limit the emission of volatile organic compounds. This is projected to boost the demand for specialty zeolites, as these help remove volatile organic compounds in paints and coatings applications.

Specialty zeolites are used in the construction industry to prepare high performance, lightweight concrete. The porous structure of zeolites holds water which increases curing time and also increases strength during curing.



They are used in the construction industry, which is expanding at a rapid pace across the globe, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Demand for construction in housing and commercial sectors is increasing due to several factors such as urbanization, rise in per capita income and spending, and GDP growth in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Africa.



This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the specialty zeolites market during the forecast period. The prices of specialty zeolites are higher than that of natural zeolites and basic synthetic zeolites.



What are Key Challenges for Global Specialty Zeolites Market?

The prices of specialty zeolites are higher than that of natural zeolites and basic synthetic zeolites. The prices of specialty zeolites range between US$ 10 per kg and US$ 100 per kg depending on the type, volume, and complexity of zeolite product to be manufactured.



On the other hand, the prices of natural zeolites are about US$ 5 per kg, while the prices of basic synthetic zeolite range from US$ 0.2 per kg (detergent grade A) to US$ 2 per kg (drying grades A,X).

This, in turn, is likely to slow down the demand of specialty zeolites owing to its high prices.

Lucrative Opportunities for Players in Global Specialty Zeolites Market

Some of the leading companies operating in the specialty zeolites market need to focus on expanding their share among the existing end-users. Loyalty schemes, growth in sales force, and competitive pricing are the factors estimated to help them strengthen their position in the market.



Some companies have limited presence in Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This provides them with an opportunity to establish research & development facilities in these regions in order to provide better solutions to customers. Furthermore, manufacturers could expand their distribution network through the addition of local distributors and sales offices. Exporting products to Middle East & Africa and Latin America could provide ample growth opportunities for manufacturers based in North America and Europe.

Europe to Dominate Global Specialty Zeolites Market



In terms of demand, Europe accounted for the more than 35% of the specialty zeolites market in 2018. Rise in environmental concerns associated with the content of volatile organic compounds in paints and coatings is estimated to drive the usage of specialty zeolites in Europe.



Europe accounted for significant share of specialty zeolites market in 2018 followed by Asia Pacific and North America. North America and Europe are mature markets and therefore less lucrative than Asia Pacific.

China accounts for the bulk of demand for specialty zeolites in Asia Pacific. The specialty zeolites market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to offer comparatively less growth opportunities due preference for other adsorption products over specialty zeolites.



Leading Players in Global Specialty Zeolites Market



Key players operating in the specialty zeolites market include

Tosoh Corporation

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Clariant

W. R. Grace & Co.

Albermarle Corporation

Zeochem AG

Zeolyst International

Eurecat

Honeywell UOP.