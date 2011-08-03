Specialty Answering Service a Big Hit on Twitter

King of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2011 -- Since 2004, Specialty Answering Service has prided itself on giving its many clients the best customer service through the highest quality phone answering options and plans, all for extremely reasonable prices.



The general public has definitely taken notice of the phone answering company; recently, Specialty Answering Service topped over 5,000 followers on Twitter. The company’s popularity on the well-known social media website indicates that many people are interested in reading tweets from company spokespeople pertaining to the latest news from the business, as well as what types of live answering service it offers.



“For years, we have been answering for large and small businesses alike to help them be successful,” said company spokesperson Nick D’Alleva, adding that staff is available 24 hours a day so clients can utilize the telephone answering service part time, as an overflow call center, after hours, or whenever it is needed.



“If you are looking for a messaging service or just basic telephone answering, something more advanced like inbound or outbound call center service, customer service or help desk support service, automated services such voicemail or IVR mixed with live interactions, we are your total communications answer.”



The fact of the matter, D’Alleva said, is that even the most well-run and organized business will need help with its phone answering system. He cited a study that found that if a caller gets a voicemail service rather than a live operator, 75 percent of the time he or she will hang up and call a competitor instead.



In this case, Specialty Answering Service’s virtual receptionist answering service can be extremely useful, D’Alleva said, helping to ensure his customers will never miss a call.



“Our entire contact center network is available to answer calls for your company 24 hours a day,” he said. “Our virtual receptionists can be available to your company through our answering service when you are away from your office or just unable to answer your telephone calls.”



Another popular feature offered by Specialty Answering Service is its virtual office option. D’Alleva explained that this choice is perfect for business owners who are not wild about the idea of outsourcing phone answering duties to a group of operators who do not know anything about their company.



“Our virtual office service is designed with one idea in mind: to duplicate the environment in your own office with a staff of employees who know the intricacies and everyday happenings of your business,” he said.



For more information on Specialty Answering Service, please visit http://www.specialtyansweringservice.net.