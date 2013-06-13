"Spectacles in Japan" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Spectacles in Japan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Spectacles sales in Japan have stayed on an upward trend in 2012, mostly supported by good performance of competitive brands. The fact that young consumers have increasingly used spectacles as fashion accessories has also led to an expansion in the number of spectacles users. Despite the global credit crunch and the 2011 earthquake, spectacles continued to post positive growth in sales in 2011, and registered another 2% increase in constant value terms in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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