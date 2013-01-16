Spectacles in Mexico - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Spectacles in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- The category of spectacles is further split into readymade reading glasses, spectacle frames, spectacle lenses and sunglasses. In 2012 spectacle frames will drive demand as they become popular fashion accessories. This is boosted by aggressive advertising campaigns launched by Ópticas Lux and Ópticas Devlyn, the two biggest chains of optical shops in the country. Advertising campaigns are mostly focused on fashion and how spectacle frames can shape personality.
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spectacles in the United Kingdom
- Spectacles in Turkey
- Spectacles in Malaysia
- Spectacles in Germany
- Spectacles in Taiwan
- Spectacles in China
- Spectacles in the US
- Spectacles in Ukraine
- Spectacles in the Philippines
- Eyewear in Turkey