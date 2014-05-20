Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spectacles in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- In a country where one in two persons needs eye correction and where consumers' likelihood of investing in health-related goods has increased, due to growth in disposable incomes, the spectacles category witnessed another year of growth in 2013. Amounting value sales of RON895 million, in 2013, spectacles grew by 3% in constant value terms. Also, volume sales continued to follow a positive trend by registering an expansion of 2%. The category has been growing since 2011, while it contracted...
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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