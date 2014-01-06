"Spectacles in Singapore" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Spectacles in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Spectacles in Singapore saw value growth of 6%, registering value sales of S$120 million in 2013. A higher value growth was seen in 2013 as compared to 2012, mainly due to the increasing number of consumers buying spectacles. Amongst the consumers who purchased spectacles, there was a significantly growing trend of buying more expensive and premium brands.
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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