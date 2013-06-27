Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spectacles in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- There is increased awareness of eye health by South Africans and this has led to an increased demand for eye care products and facilities. This is in part facilitated by programs such as ECAM, a South African initiative held annually in the month of October in order to raise awareness about the importance of eye health.
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
