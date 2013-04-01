"Spectacles in the Netherlands" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Spectacles in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Sales of spectacle frames showed a healthy performance in 2012. The economic contraction resulted in lower value sales in comparison to the previous year as more people restricted purchases of more expensive products. Spectacles saw higher pressure on price as retailers competed more fiercely to attract demand through in-store offers as a measure to reduce the effect of lower retail sales.
Euromonitor International's Spectacles in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Readymade Reading Glasses, Spectacle Frames, Spectacle Lenses, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spectacles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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