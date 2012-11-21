Spectacular Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Fitness Equipment at FitnessBlowout.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- FitnessBlowout.com is showcasing spectacular Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on strength training and cardio machines from all of the biggest and best brands in the business. There won't be a better time to buy all year, with sensational savings of up to 70% off the full retail price.



Prices have been slashed on the best indoor fitness equipment in their inventory, and right now there are unbeatable deals to match anybody's needs or budget.



FitnessBlowout.com sells factory direct, and always offers shoppers the lowest prices on the best equipment. However, they have taken this to the next level this year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



It's perfect for any individual looking to add world-class fitness equipment to his or her home gym, and it's also ideal for fitness facilities and health clubs looking to revamp their collection and improve the quality of their machines.



There are treadmills, elliptical machines, home gyms, exercise bikes, stair climbers, rowers and free weights, from brands like FreeMotion, Precor, Life Fitness, Stairmaster, Smooth Fitness, BodySolid, BodyCraft and more. They all have been dramatically reduced in price for a limited time only, and their most popular products have prices which are so unbelievable that they are literally too low to even announce.



Adding to the fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings are all of the usual add-ons and bonuses that FitnessBlowout.com offers its loyal customers. This includes amazing offers such as a free lifetime extended warranty upgrade, a satisfaction and low-price guarantee, and free shipping.



Anybody who wants to get in shape with the help of the best and most highly rated indoor fitness equipment right from the comforts of their own home needs to take advantage of this opportunity.



To see all of the spectacular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available at FitnessBlowout.com, visit the website today at FitnessBlowout.com, or call 888.348.4537 for more information.



Shoppers are encouraged to act early, as supplies are limited, and the best makes and models are sure to move fast. Nobody wants to miss out on their chance to save up to 70% on industry-leading, health club quality fitness equipment.