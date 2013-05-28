Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- As a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectikon Corporation, this newly launched company is poised to be the go-to crowdfunding marketing services platform.



“We want to support innovative ideas with the launch of this new company.” said Shane Liddell, President & CEO of the Spectikon Corporation. “So we’ve created a method that’s as simple for our clients as one, two, three. Clients select the type of plan they need, they sign up via a completed form on our site, and we send the crowd to them”



To increase a campaign’s visibility Liddell’s company uses social media and integral connections with the press and freelance journalists looking to herald great ideas. “Media, journalists, and great public relations can work wonders to bring potential funders to a funding campaign.” added Liddell. Offering four plans to choose from Smart Crowdfunding, LLC is the intelligent resource for any fundraising project. To begin the partnership, Smart Crowdfunding offers each new client an assortment of useful tips in order to get the most from their crowdfunding project.



Plan options include the Basic Plan priced at $69 which offers a social media campaign that includes Facebook and Twitter. It also includes press and journalist promotion targeted to those who best cover the project’s specific category. A professionally written press release is written and sent to clients within forty-eight hours for their approval prior to distribution. The submission of that press release is targeted as well being sent to goes to the most prominent news website services like The Boston Globe, ChannelWeb, About.com and WallStreetIdeas.com. Keeping an eye on traffic, the company also tracks how each project is doing using real-time analytics and shares found data with the client.



For an additional ten dollars the Premium Plan includes all the afore mentioned items plus a multi-media press release whereby up to four images and a video from the project campaign page are embedded into the press release. This option shows a higher rate of response and overall engagement from the crowd.



The Professional Plan priced at $99 offers all the perks as well as a custom press release profile which includes an image insertion in the release and a back-link to the client’s website. Rounding out the options available is the Premier Plan. This plan is offered at $399 and includes guaranteed front page exposure and a much more personal level of service. “We literally take ownership of these campaigns and make their success our priority too” he said.



The company also offers a specialized crowdfunding consulting service to clients by becoming actively involved prior to and during project launch, making sure an effective Marketing plan and strategy is in place. “Crowdfunding is a serious business and needs to be treated as such. Once the project is launched, the marketing of it should be treated as a full time job for the duration of the campaign and include all the necessary resources thrown in too. We allocate a dedicated campaign manager to these projects meaning that each project is given the very best chance of becoming successful.” he concluded.



