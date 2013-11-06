Spectra Company Now Empowers Effective Methods for California Historic Preservation

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Spectra Company is an award winning company involved in the sphere of construction with prime focus on historic restoration services and is now preserving heritage by applying its effective methods for California Historic Preservation. The organization has amassed tremendous expertise in water proofing and roofing and emerged as the leading Specialty "Historic" Contractor in the state of California. Spectra Company holds General Contractor Licenses for Nevada and California while it has also garnered certification from the Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Small Business Enterprise (SBE).



Working with a team of experts, this Historical Restoration Contractor, Spectra Company holds a respectable place in California because of its specialization in historical restoration services. Their area of expertise includes General contractor project tasks, Masonry, Painting and Decorating and other such building preservation activities. Elaborating more on the preservation mission of the company, a representative stated “Historic structures enhance our lives by establishing a sense of personal history, while defining the character of our individual communities. Our goal is to revitalize and preserve our heritage for generations to come. Spectra Company is committed to preservation as a viable path to sustainability, and utilizes environmentally safe products in all its preservation and restoration practices.”



Owing to its dedicated efforts for preserving the buildings and structures of cultural and historic importance the company has time and again received many prestigious awards such as APWA AWARD 2013,National Trust Preservation Awards, Los Angeles Conservancy Award and many more. With a view to retain the lineage of trust, this organization works in conformity with the The Secretary of the Interior Standards”.



About Spectra Company

Founded in 1985, the company's main focus is Historic Preservation, including Waterproofing, Roofing, and Demolition/Abatement. As a pioneer and leader in California, Spectra Company is committed to the protection and preservation of our country's most cherished architectural, historic and cultural landmarks. We offer diverse expertise, strong technical knowledge, and expert consultation. We value our staff, crews and customers, and realize that people are the key to our success. At Spectra Company, mutual trust and respect are as important as equipment and materials



Contact Details

Spectra Company

2510 Supply Street

Pomona, CA 91767



Phone: 800-375-1771

Fax: 800-575-6862



Visit: http://www.spectracompany.com