Spectra Company Offers the Best California's Historical Renovation Services

Pomona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Making sure that history is kept alive, the California-based Spectra Company now offers a range of historic renovation services including the protection, preservation and restoration of decorative painting/murals, sculptures/fountains, floors, and many other components involved in the structure.



The company’s history is as glowing as its services. The Spectra Company has participated in many of California’s historical renovation plans. Their expertise has helped preserve renowned monuments such as the Unknown Soldier at Santa Ana, Old Beverly Hills Post Office, Santa Monica City Hall, Alameda Square Building, Hercules Campus, amongst many others.



Their perfection has been recognized by top-level institutions. The Spectra Company has been awarded the APWA Award 2013 for its assistance in the restoration of the Museum of Man Dome in San Diego, CA.



The endless recognitions they have received also include the prestigious LA Conservancy Preservation Award 2013 for restoring Lincoln Park Gateway; LABC Architecture Award 2013 for the restoration of 28th Street YMCA, LA, CA; National Trust Preservation Award for the restoration of Downtown Women’s Center, LA; amongst many others.



The humble words by their spokesperson about their dedication and honesty toward their services further adds to their glorious achievements. He says, “Historic structures enhance our lives by establishing a sense of personal history, while defining the character of our individual communities.”



“Our goal,” he adds, “is to revitalize and preserve our heritage for generations to come. Spectra Company is committed to preservation as a viable path to sustainability, and utilizes environmentally safe products in all its preservation and restoration practices.”



The company’s popularity has also been expanded to California’s northern area – listing them among the top San Francisco’s historical preservation experts. “We believe in enhancing the lives and projects of our people and our clients,” continues the spokesperson. “For us, the meaning of business is building trust among people.”



About Spectra Company

Founded in 1985, the company's main construction focus is Historic Restoration/Preservation, including waterproofing, concrete/masonry, and selective demolition/abatement. As a pioneer and leader in California, Spectra Company is committed to the protection and preservation of the country's most cherished architectural, historic and cultural landmarks. They offer diverse expertise, strong technical knowledge, and expert consultation.



For more information, please visit http://www.spectracompany.com/Services/historical-renovation.html



Contact Details:

Address: Spectra Company

2510 Supply Street

Pomona, CA 91767

Phone: 800-375-1771

Fax: 800-575-6862

Email: info@spectracompany.com