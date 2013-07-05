New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Spectros Corporation (Spectros) is a medical device company. The company develops molecular sensing and imaging devices. Its T-Stat is the medical device to be labeled by the FDA as sensitive to ischemia. The company's T-Stat VLS Tissue Oximeter provides a continuous, non-invasive and localized measurement, sensitive to regional and global ischemia. Spectros consists of single-use tissue probes designed for specific application. Its sensor contains a visible white light source for illuminating the tissue and a fiber optic bundle that transmits directly back to the monitor. The company develops a series of optical agents for human clinical use. Spectros is headquartered in Portola Valley, California, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Spectros Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
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