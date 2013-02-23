Fast Market Research recommends "Spectros Corporation - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- Spectros Corporation (Spectros) is a medical device company, based in the US. The company is engaged in development of in-virto diagnostic devices. The company's T-Stat is the first medical device to be labeled by the FDA as "sensitive to ischemia." A complete T-Stat system consist of T-Stat VLS Tissue Oximeter monitor and single-use tissue probes designed for specific application. Each probe contain white light, to illuminate tissue, and fiber optics bundle that transmit signals back to the monitor. The company also manufactures FirstScan NIRS - a device for analyzing tissue composition, and molecular imaging agents: ProstaFluor, OvaFluor, LeukoFluor and HemoFluor that are yet to be approved by the US FDA. The company operates it's business across the US. Spectros is headquartered in California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Spectros Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
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