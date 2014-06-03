Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Spectrum Analyzer Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Spectrum Analyzer Market by Types (Sweep Tuned, Vector Signal, and Real Time), Frequency Range (<6 GHz, 6-18 GHz, >18 GHz), Form Factor (Handheld, Portable, and Bench Top Spectrum Analyzer), End Users & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2019
Spectrum Analyzers have come a long way from a traditional CRO for general purpose testing to a complex instrument used for troubleshooting. With a boom in the telecommunication industry and increase in wave analysis, the spectrum analyzer market has flourished with many new players. With the variety of end-user industries and their different applications, there has been a significant development in the spectrum analyzer market.
Spectrum Analyzer market is segmented into three categories, namely- sweep tuned, vector signal, and real time spectrum analyzer. The bifurcation of spectrum analyzer market based on the frequency range, and form factor are also stated. The report also describes the application of Spectrum Analyzer at different verticals, which includes Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Industrial and Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Healthcare.
Value chain analysis, Product life cycle development, and Cost benefit analysis are also mentioned in detail in the report. The report also deals with the geographic segmentation into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.
Major players in the Spectrum Analyzer market include: Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Tektronix, Inc. (U.S.), Aeroflex Inc. (U.S.), and Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd (China).
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