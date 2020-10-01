Spectrum Analyzer Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- According to a new market research report titled 'Spectrum Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,' published by Transparency Market Research the global spectrum analyzer market is expected to reach value of US$ 2,439.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market is expected to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2026. Growing adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers and increasing demand for real-time spectrum analysis are anticipated to significantly drive the market during the forecast period.



Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15599



Growing adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers to drive the global spectrum market



The global spectrum analyzer is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of wireless spectrum analyzers. Wireless spectrum analyzers help in mitigating the interference caused in a WLAN network, thereby improving the network performance. Also, use of spectrum analyzers in the real-time spectrum analysis helps capture transient and short-duration signals in a more accurate manner. This factor is likely to augment the spectrum analyzer market in the next few years.



Global Spectrum Analyzer Market: Scope of Report



The global spectrum analyzer market has been broadly segmented based on type, form factor, frequency range, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type, the market has been divided into swept spectrum analyzer, real-time spectrum analyzer, vector signal analyzer, and others. Among these, the swept spectrum analyzer segment holds a significant share of the market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period. Based on form factor, the market has been classified into handheld, portable, benchtop, and others. Among these, the benchtop segment held a prominent i.e. 40.9% share of the global spectrum analyzer market in 2017. It was followed by the portable segment. In terms of frequency range, the global market has been classified into less than 6 GHz, 6 GHz to 18 GHz, and more than 18 GHz. Among these, the less than 6 GHz segment held a significant share of the market in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the global spectrum analyzer market has been segregated into electronics & semiconductor, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, health care, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held a leading i.e. 40.7% share of the global market in 2017. In terms of region, the global spectrum analyzer market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



In terms of revenue, North America held the leading share of the global spectrum analyzer market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Increasing use of Wi-Fi network and cellular phones has led to rise in the adoption of spectrum analyzers in North America. In terms of revenue, China holds a major share of the spectrum analyzer market in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan. Moreover, in terms of revenue, the market in India is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing deployment of 5G and LTE networks in the country.



Global Spectrum Analyzer Market: Competition Scenario



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global spectrum analyzer market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key players operating in the spectrum analyzer market are Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, B&K Precision Corporation, Giga-tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, RIGOL Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., Kg., SAF Tehnika, and Tektronix U.K. Limited.



Request for covid19 Impact Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=15599



The global spectrum analyzer market has been segmented as follows:



Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Type



Swept Spectrum Analyzer

Real-time Spectrum Analyzer

Vector Signal Analyzer

Others

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Form Factor



Handheld

Portable

Benchtop

Others

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Frequency Range



Less Than 6 GHz

6 GHz to 18 GHz

More than 18 GHz

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by End-use Industry



Electronics & Semiconductor

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Health Care

Others

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australasia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.