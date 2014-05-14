Spectrum Analyzer Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- According to a new market research report "Spectrum Analyzers Market by Types (Sweep Tuned, Vector Signal, and Real Time), Frequency Range (<6 GHz, 6-18 GHz, >18 GHz), Form Factor (Handheld, Portable, and Bench Top Spectrum Analyzer), End Users & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2014 - 2019" published by MarketsandMarkets, the total market for the Global Spectrum Analyzer Market will be worth $1.5 Billion by 2019 at an estimated CAGR of 6.5%.



Browse more than 103 Market Data Tables with 72 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Spectrum Analyzers Market".



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The role of telecommunication in our daily lives is increasing with the increase in more communication devices. In addition, there has been an increase in the usage of smart phones around the globe and keeping a check on data transmission has become very important to ensure customer satisfaction. Telecommunication is a key area where the usage of spectrum analyzers is prominent and will keep growing as new technologies evolve.



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Spectrum analyzer is used to measure and analyze the signals from cellular communication as well as radio and television transmission towers. It is becoming a challenging job for the various manufacturers to keep pace with the growing need for spectrum analyzer and also with the new technologies evolving in the industries. The rising need of calls for designing modular devices, which are used for complex operations and at the same time they are flexible in nature. The requisite new products coming with 3G and 4G technology and also new technologies like Long term evolution (LTE) coming in the market. The report is further segmented by, end-user industries (communications; aerospace, military and defense; electronics manufacturing; industrial and automotive electronics; and others), and key geographic regions. The report also discusses about the evolution of spectrum analyzer and also the recent developments in the wireless standards.



Spectrum Analyzer Market which was viewed as just a testing device before is now involved in various activities and used as a modular instrument. The spectrum analyzers, which are needed now, need to be more flexible, while cost pressures are demanding longer system lifetime and this can be provided by software-defined, modular architecture.



The device has a wide range of applications in the telecommunication industry as well as semiconductor industry. Because of the upcoming LTE technology the need of testing and measuring instruments is going to rise.



The Spectrum Analyzer Market was estimated to be $800 Million in 2013 and will be worth $1.5 Billion by 2019 at an estimated CAGR of 6.5%.



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A spectrum analyzer measures the magnitude of an input signal versus frequency within the specified frequency range of the instrument. The major use of spectrum analyzer is to measure the unknown signals on different parameters. It is used mainly in the spectrum analysis of various waveforms, the measurement of field strength, measurements on transmitted signals, and interference emission.



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