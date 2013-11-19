Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) concerning whether a series of statements by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $74.11 million in 2010 to $267.71 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $48.84 million in 2010 turned into a Net Income of $94.55 million in 2012.



Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) grew from $3.94 per share in 2010 to as high as $16.94 per share in 2012.



On March 12, 2013, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. commented on anticipated first quarter performance and updated its 2013 outlook for the Company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. said that based upon recent communications with customers it anticipates a change in ordering patterns of FUSILEV® following the recent stabilization of the folate analog market. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. said it expects that FUSILEV sales will be approximately $10 to $15 million for the first quarter of the year, and approximately $80 to $90 million for the 2013 fiscal year. Furthermore, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. said that it anticipates total company revenues in the range of $160 to $180 million for the full-year 2013.



Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. dropped from $12.46 per share on March 12, 2013, to as low as $7.00 per share on April 18, 2013.



Then on November 12, 2013, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2013.



On November 15, 2013, NASDAQ:SPPI shares closed at $9.82 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com