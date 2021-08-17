Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Henderson, NV based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products.



On August 6, 2021, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the Company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company's Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS®. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility would be necessary.



Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) declined from $4.54 per share in June 2021 to as low as $2.27 per share on August 6, 2021.



