Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: SPPI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SPPI stocks, concerns whether certain Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures, that the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form, that Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



