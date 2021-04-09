New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The speech analytics market is expected to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Speech analytics is used to detect and analyze spoken words that produce structure to interactions and exhibit information buried in the communication between the customer contact centers and companies. Speech analytics adoption maximizes workforce enforcement and improves customer experience.



Growing focus on higher customer satisfaction is one of the essential factors kindling the growth of this market. Cloud-based speech analytics solutions are anticipated to develop the speech analytics. As a result, it will present growth opportunities for the market



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Speech Analytics Market is estimated to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.



The solution component accounted for a larger share of 65.1% of the market in 2018.



The cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 19.3% during the forecast period.



The IT & Telecommunications application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 18.7% during the forecast period.



The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) organization is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 19.1% during the forecast period.



The North America region accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018. The booming service industry in the region and growing number of contact centers, which are outsourced and can be administered by speech analytics solution, are boosting the growth of the market in this region. The presence of a number of big industries, significant IT spending, and technological progress are some of the other factors that are boosting the growth of the market in the region.



Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Speech Analytics market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Speech Analytics market are listed below:



Verint Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NICE Ltd., CallMiner Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Aspect Software Inc., Castel Communications, Clarabridge Inc., Zoom International, and Calabrio Inc.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



On-Premise



Cloud



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solutions



Services



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



BFSI



IT & Telecom



Energy and Utilities



Retail and Ecommerce



Others



Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Radical Features of the Speech Analytics Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Speech Analytics market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Speech Analytics industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Speech Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Speech Analytics Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Speech Analytics Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Speech Analytics Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Speech Analytics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



