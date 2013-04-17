Speech Therapy NJ Agency Brainbuilders Offers Individualized Language and Development Programs

Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 88 children have been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.



For the past few years, Brainbuilders, a Lakewood, New Jersey therapeutic intervention agency, has dedicated themselves to helping individuals with developmental disabilities. The agency offers a variety of services, such as speech therapy NJ, occupational therapy, social skills groups, selective mutism programs, floortime, sensory integration, and family training. The Brainbuilders staff works in a variety of areas, such as homes, schools, and private institutions.



The ABA therapy in NJ agency has recently started to receive recognition for their individualized language and development programs. Brainbuilders is focused on providing a comprehensive approach to therapy and creates plans tailored distinctively to each client’s needs. All therapy plans are one-on-one.



Brainbuilders addresses deficits and creates plans using the evaluations of several specialists. The therapeutic intervention agency currently employs board certified behavior analysts, special educators, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, physical therapists, and licensed social workers.



“All interventions are data based; teachers, therapists, and parents directly observe performance and collect data, providing objective feedback and facilitating ongoing evaluation of progress,” stated an article on the Brainbuilders website. “The individualized programs are continuously revised or redesigned as needed to insure each young person's continued growth.”



Brainbuilders accepts most private insurances and also helps clients in need of Autism insurance in New Jersey. The agency provides resources to clients who need funding and connects them to grants that they may be eligible for.



Individuals with any questions or comments about Brainbuilders and its services are encouraged to contact the agency via phone, fax, email, or the form available on its website. Brainbuilders can also be found on social media networks such as Facebook.



About Brainbuilders

Brainbuilders is a Therapeutic Intervention Agency located in Lakewood, NJ that provides services to both individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The staff works in homes, educational facilities, private institutions, or place of choice. Brainbuilders specializes in the principles of applied behavior analysis; licensed occupational therapists and speech pathologists; social workers; and certified teachers trained in floortime NJ, SPD, LPD, and more. The agency provides exceptional services by developing unique and individualized programs for each child. For more information, please visit http://www.brainbuildersnj.org