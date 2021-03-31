Speech-to-Text API Market to See Massive Growth: Verint, Twilio, Baidu, Google

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Global Speech-to-text API Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), AWS (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Verint (United States), Speech matics (England), Vocapia Research (France), Twilio (United States), Baidu (China)



Speech to text API is a subfield of computational linguistics which develops the technologies for the translation of spoken to text by computers. It is useful for converting the audio content into the searchable format. Also, it helps in fraud detection, marketing and prevention application. These solutions are equipped with Artificial intelligence and ML technologies which delivers the real time results to the customers. These benefits are increasing the demand of speech to text API.



Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption of Smart Speakers and Mobile Phones

- Growing Lifestyle of People in the Developing Economies



Market Trend

- Increasing Consumer Acceptance for Speech Recognition System



Restraints

- Multi-Channel Transcribing of Audio May Hamper the Market Growth

- Low Accuracy of Speech to Text



Challenges

- Stiff Competition among the Major Players



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Speech-to-text API market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Speech-to-text API market study is being classified by Application (Risk and Compliance Management, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Customer Management, Content Transcription), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprises), End Users (Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Other), Deployment (Cloud, On premises), Component (Software, Services)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Speech-to-text API market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Speech-to-text API Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Speech-to-text API Market

The report highlights Speech-to-text API market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Speech-to-text API, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Speech-to-text API Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



