SpeechTrans Releases Surfi, a Natural Language Answer Engine Free on the Microsoft Windows Store

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- SpeechTrans Inc proud to announce its release of their first natural language processing Windows 8 application called Surfi TM. Surfi TM is an Artificial intelligence answer Engine which runs on Windows 8 and Windows RT. It was designed and funded in part by Microsoft. Surfi was officially announced when SpeechTrans CEO John Frei unveiled it in Houston Texas at the Microsoft WPC world partner conference. He gave a live demo in front of the world’s top Microsoft and technology executives by asking Surfi "Who Made You?" and she answered "I was created by engineers from SpeechTrans with some help from Microsoft" and received a standing ovation.



Surfi brings a Siri alternative to the Windows 8 marketplace. Ask Surfi any question by Speaking with Nuance Powered Speech Recognition and she will answer you instantly, accurately, and with natural sounding spoken voice. There is no need to type your web searches, shopping inquiries, or Wikipedia searches. Just say what you're looking for and Surfi will instantly bring it up and speak back the results. In addition Surfi can also handle all of your Amazon shopping needs. Just say "I would like to buy a Microsoft surface Pro tablet" for example and that will open up an Amazon web page with a Microsoft surface tablet on it. “INSERT MSFT QUOTE HERE”



Surfi also integrates directly Bing search, so if there is something she does not yet know she will open up a Bing web search and answer instantly. Surfi TM works on native Windows RT and Windows 8. Surfi integrates with social media through the Windows Share Charm, She has Artificial Intelligence, Bing Search, and Amazon Shopping all controlled by Nuance Powered Speech Recognition. Surfi is currently available for free for a limited time on the Windows 8 App Store. Check out Surfi TM here by clicking the link below.



You can download the application from Windows App Store directly by clicking here: http://apps.microsoft.com/windows/app/surfi/2dbea22b-35e9-40be-a95a-4730e327bfc4



About SpeechTrans

Launched in March 2010, SpeechTrans offers accurate multi-lingual person to person communication. SpeechTrans' apps can be used as a portable in-person translator and also mobile-to-mobile and mobile-to-text. Functionality with Facebook is enabled via Facebook's chat service and allows users to communicate in different languages with outstanding clarity and minimal translation processing delay. Learn more at www.speechtrans.com