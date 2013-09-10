SpeechTrans Releases Video Chat Translation in Their iPhone App, SpeechTrans Ultimate

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- SpeechTrans Inc, maker of the world's most advanced speech translation and dictation software has released a new version of its award-winning SpeechTrans ultimate iPhone application. This new version has a revolutionary new feature that will change language communication as we know it. Users can now have real-time video chat on their iPhones, similar to face time, but with bidirectional speech to speech translation. This has never before been accomplished in a mobile application and SpeechTrans is the first revolutionize the industry once again.



In addition to the video chat translation, SpeechTrans also has a new user interface prints Facebook chat implementation. This allows anyone to talk to anyone else on Facebook chat in their own language in real time, simply by speaking not typing. Speech trans has 28 languages that are speech recognition enabled and 32 that allow for text to speech translation. It is the all-in-one tool for anyone’s translation requirements. Everything from face-to-face translation, to photo translation in 198 languages, and now real-time video translation is included in SpeechTrans Ultimate. SpeechTrans also offers off-line text translation capability.



You can download the application from itunes directly by clicking here: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id413502318



About SpeechTrans

Launched in March 2010, SpeechTrans offers accurate multi-lingual person to person communication. SpeechTrans' apps can be used as a portable in-person translator and also mobile-to-mobile and mobile-to-text. Functionality with Facebook is enabled via Facebook's chat service and allows users to communicate in different languages with outstanding clarity and minimal translation processing delay. Learn more at www.speechtrans.com