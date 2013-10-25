SpeechTrans.com Releases the Worlds First and Only IntelliConference

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- SpeechTrans Inc has just announced the release of their brand-new IntelliConference product. Aimed at business people who would like to have conference calls and secure audio conversations automatically transcribed and recorded for playback.



IntelliConference has all of the features of competitive conference calling solutions such as WebEx, however, the key differentiator is that it allows users to be speaking in different languages and it will translate to each person on the other line and their own language in a fully automated manner.



Additionally, for users that do not need translation, IntelliConference allows conference room owners to record the conference as well as get an automated transcription emailed at the end of each call.



About SpeechTrans

SpeechTrans Inc is a world leader in automated transcription and translation and was founded in 2010. They have speech recognition powered by Nuance communications, the same company that brought you Siri and Dragon NaturallySpeaking.



For more information's and to sign up for IntelliConference go to http://speechtrans.com