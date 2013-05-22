Speed Dealer Customs Announcing Availability of New Products

Joplin, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Speed Dealer Customs is excited to announce the availability of two outstanding new products—Spiral Series grips and pegs. Speed Dealer Customs, a leader in luxury, American-made motorcycle parts and accessories, is pleased to offer these products to its customers.



The new products are designed in eye-catching brass and polished aluminum finishes. The accents are CNC machine with four spiral grooves to ensure maximum grip. The products are also available for customization. Installation with these products is simple and efficient.



“We’re always excited to be able to offer our customers products that are not only the utmost in quality, but that they’re also not going to be able to find anywhere else,” said a spokesperson for Speed Dealer Customs. “These new products are unparalleled in construction, quality and use, and as with anything else we sell, they can be customized.”



All parts sold by Speed Dealers Custom are proudly made in the U.S.A. The company caters to a range of needs for any motorcycle enthusiast, and products include fabrication parts, Harley-Davidson parts, Big Dog parts, chopper parts, Triumph parts and West Coast Chopper parts.



About Speed Dealer Customs

Speed Dealer Customs was opened in 2009 and has become the number one source for builder parts. The business owners have over 40 years of experience in the industry, which they bring to each and every customer interaction. The core of the business is based on real, personalized customer service. All materials sold by Speed Dealer Customs are reputable to ensure an impeccable level of quality. For more detail please visit, http://speeddealercustoms.com/.