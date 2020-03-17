Speed Raceway Temporary Closing Horsham and Cinnaminson Locations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Horsham, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- In light of the recent events concerning the coronavirus outbreak in Montgomery County, Burlington County, and the surrounding areas, Speed Raceway will be temporarily closed in an effort to protect customers, employees, and the local community as a whole. The indoor go kart track will be reopened in accordance with the county's mitigation efforts.



Speed Raceway takes the health of its customers and employees very seriously. Right now, the top priority is to help contain the spread of COVID-19 through any means necessary. As a popular institution for corporate events, private parties, and recreational activities, the team feels that the best course of action is a temporary shutdown to prevent the potential exposure of the virus in a large group setting.



The leadership committee at Speed Raceway has been working closely with employees to ensure proper cleaning procedures are being implemented at the racetracks, axe throwing rooms, arcade areas, and all other sections in the buildings, and that these procedures will continue to be executed when the Horsham and Cinnaminson locations reopen.



Speed Raceway would like to remind all residents in the local communities to practice safety measures when out in public, such as:



- Washing hands with hot soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Sanitizing hands after contact with frequently touched objects

- Keeping hands away from face, eyes, nose, and mouth

- Covering a cough or sneeze with their elbow or a tissue

- Resting at home if they feel sick



The team will continue to monitor the situation closely and plan accordingly. Contact Speed Raceway with any questions or concerns. For more information or further updates, please visit the website at https://speedraceway.com/.



About Speed Raceway

Speed Raceway is a state-of-the-art go-kart racing facility that offers F1-inspired, electric racing machines. Their OTL STORM model go-karts are made in Italy by the world's premier electric kart manufacturer and offer up to 4,000 RPMs of straight-line speed. With convenient locations in Horsham, PA, and Cinnaminson, NJ, the raceway caters to beginners and avid racers alike.



Find more information by visiting https://speedraceway.com/.