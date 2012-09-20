Speed Reading Tool That Is Simple and Effective Is Launched by QuickReading.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- QuickReading.com has just launched a new free online speed reading tool that allows people to paste text from any website or document to help them read faster.



The new tool works with both PCs as well as mobile devices including the iPhone and iPad. It also utilizes the latest Ajax technology that lets users adjust their settings while reading. This unique new feature has never been seen before in speed reading tools.



According to an article on QuickReading.com, every hour that people spend reading at their current slow rate can literally cost them a substantial amount of money.



“The average person spends 2 hours reading each day which is 25% of a working day, which turns out to be 25% of a working year,” the article noted, adding that slow reading is costing billing hours, potentially to the tune of $25,000 plus per year.



“Each hour you spend reading at your current slow rate is costing you money...Time is Money.”



Using the new speed reading tool is easy; all that interested people need to do is visit the QuickReading.com website and paste any text that they like into the tool and click the “start” button. The website features in-depth instructions on how to use the tool that can help them read up to three times faster than normal.



The founder of QuickReading.com is so encouraged by the great response and immediate success of his free speed reading tool that he has already begun his next challenge, which he said involves doing better than the SEO experts from the Empower Network, who have had a head start in promoting the tool. The founder also has plans to improve the QuickReading.com site even further; within the next couple of weeks he will be releasing a feedback form that visitors to the site can use to send in their thoughts and suggestions.



About QuickReading.com

QuickReading.com was started by an Australian entrepreneur who was inspired by Tim Ferris’ book the “4 Hour Work Week” to create online passive incomes. He was also inspired by Richard Branson and what he did with Virgin. The entrepreneur wanted to create more than an income and produce something world class that people could actually use as well as challenging the bigger players. He was told by many developers that adjusting the settings “on the fly” was too hard, so he is especially proud to have finally achieved it through his work. The website has been under development for the past 3 years and it is now starting to challenge some of the big speed reading companies that have been established for decades. For more information, please visit http://www.quickreading.com