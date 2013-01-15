SpeedCarz.com Expands Website with New Articles and Car Brands Category Search for 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- SpeedCarz.com has just announced the expansion of their website with new in-depth article reviews of the latest and upcoming automotive models for 2013 from the world’s top manufacturers as well as the launch of a new Car Brands category section. In addition to detailed and highly researched articles on current, forthcoming and concept car models, Speed Carz brings the latest automotive news to car lovers and buyers online.



Car aficionados and buyers have made SpeedCarz.com their top destination for the latest news and reviews on the latest production and concept cars from the world’s most reputable manufacturers. Now in its second year, the website has just been expanded with new articles and reviews on the latest cars for 2013 and beyond. In addition, the website has added a new Car Brands category that allows readers to search for car reviews by brand and manufacturer.



“In our first year of operation we were able to establish a reputation for well researched articles and reviews of the very latest production and concept cars from around the world,” said a SpeedCarz.com researcher. “In order to maintain and grow that audience and their trust in us, we are continually expanding and updating the website to keep them informed with the latest information. In addition, we are concentrating on offering our readers a more user-friendly experience.”



Readers will find a number of new reviews ranging from the 2013 Nissan Leaf as well as new models from Renault and Land Rover to the more powerful version of the popular 2013 Volkswagen Passat. Additionally, the website features new reviews for the 2013 Lotus Exige V6 Cup R track-only model based on the Exige V6 Cup.



The Mercedes Updates are one of the brands popular in the new searchable Car Brands categories with articles on the latest models. Mercedes lovers will find reviews on the entire 2014 E-Class lineup including the E63 AMG facelift, along with the updated CLS 63 AMG. Also profiled are the range-topping S Model sedan and a more frugal version of the A-Class known as the BlueEFFICIENCY (BE) Edition, which is aimed at those preferring eco-friendly cars with lower CO2 emissions and reduced fuel consumption.



Readers can find all of the top models from dozens of manufacturers ranging from Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Chevrolet, Ferrari and Ford, as well as Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Peugeot, Land Rover and beyond – which all can be easily accessed. Relevant info ranging from features, body style, color choice, target market and interior to the engine, suspension, braking system, performance and much more is available in an accurate and detailed manner. In addition, readers will find the latest automotive news as well as numerous entertaining stories and articles about cars and drivers that cannot be found collectively anywhere else. For more information, please visit http://speedcarz.com



About SpeedCarz.com

SpeedCarz.com was established in 2012 with the primary purpose of keeping its readers informed and up to date with the latest automotive news. The website provides professionally written and detailed articles by one of the industry’s best editors on automobile models from the world’s major automotive manufacturers. Each article review gives a detailed profile of everything inside, outside and under the hood. Readers will also find practical and entertaining automotive news articles with everything on the website thoroughly researched and constantly updated.