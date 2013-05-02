Speedcarz.com Reaches First Anniversary

Dolj, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Automotive blog SpeedCarz.com is proud to announce it has reached its first anniversary and during this period it has gathered more than 800 articles about virtually all types of cars from various manufacturers. With news related to approximately 50 automakers from all over the world, SpeedCarz.com is a reliable source for those interested in staying up-to-date on the latest entries in the automobile industry. Aside from the “Car Brands” category where you will find a comprehensive list of all carmakers, the blog also has additional sections for electric vehicles, hybrids, concepts, tuning, motorcycles, entertainment and general news.



All major topics are covered and you can find news about any given car which is on sale today or is programmed to enter the market in the near future to keep informed those who are interested in buying a car or simply what to know what is going on in the world of cars.



One of the special categories implemented in the website is the “Entertainment” section where each day the editors talk about an offbeat subject to put a smile on the reader’s face. These articles too are car-related and usually involve funny traffic situations or various official presentations coming from the automakers. In this section readers also find videos of rare and exclusive cars such as the McLaren P1 or the LaFerrari since such supercars (and other models as well) are almost like a celebration whenever seen on public roads so it’s best to never miss out on these occasions.



Tuning fans can have a look at the namesake section where various cars go through a customization program as a move from the tuners to make the vehicles stand-off and look special compared to the standard variants. SpeedCarz.com doesn’t cover just tuning programs related to sports cars or other high-performance vehicles as they also talk about regular cars such as the Nissan Note or the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.



Readers can also find important information like the 2013 Acura NSX release date, which is scheduled to go on sale very soon as the company has already started taking deposits for the supercar which represents a long-awaited revival of the legendary Honda NSX, one of the most important models launched by the Japanese marque.



Supercars aside, SpeedCarz.com also informs readers about more down-to-earth and affordable cars, with topics such as the 2013 Kia Sorento release date, a very popular SUV in Europe and United States as well. In other words, regardless of the car you are interested in finding more about, chances are there is an article on the website which provides relevant and accurate details about it.



Having reached its first birthday already, SpeedCarz.com is now entering its second year and continuing to provide the same high-quality content to keep its readers informed about what is going on in the exciting world of automobiles. As any reader would expect from a car-related blog, all articles have a gallery section where the users can take a glance at several photos depicting the subject of the topic.



About SpeedCarz.com

SpeedCarz.com was established in 2012 with the primary purpose of keeping its readers informed and up to date with the latest automotive news. The website provides detailed articles on automobile models from the world’s major automotive manufacturers that give a detailed profile of everything inside, outside and under the hood. Readers will also find practical and entertaining automotive news articles with everything on the website thoroughly researched and constantly updated.



Matthew Cox

theinsider0070@hotmail.com