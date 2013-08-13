SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net Helps Drivers Avoid Harsh Fines and Penalties for Traffic Tickets

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Traffic laws are harsh. Speeding tickets and reckless driving offenses can lead to hundreds of dollars in fines along with high insurance rates and driver’s license points. In many cases, traffic tickets come down to the leniency of a police officer: some police officers are willing to let minor violations go, while other officers punish drivers for every little mistake.



SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net feels the pain of drivers across America. At SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net, visitors will learn how traffic ticket lawyers can help drivers avoid harsh penalties and fines for driving offenses. Traffic ticket lawyers specialize in defending clients against speeding tickets, red light tickets, and all other types of traffic infractions.



As a spokesperson for SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net explains, traffic ticket lawyers have faced a higher demand in recent years due to new law enforcement techniques:



“Every day, police officers punish drivers using new technologies – like red light cameras and stop sign cameras. In many cases, these technologies violate a driver’s fundamental rights as a U.S. citizen, which means that drivers should contact a lawyer in order to avoid harsh penalties. We encourage any driver who has received a traffic violation to contact a lawyer prior to paying the ticket.”



SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net makes it easy to contact a lawyer. At the website’s homepage, visitors will find a simple contact form that asks for a name, email address, and telephone number. After filling out that information and explaining the nature of the traffic ticket, drivers submit the form and receive immediate help from a qualified traffic attorney in their local area.



The website also features a blog that lists the latest news from the world of traffic ticket law. That news includes stories of drivers who have successfully avoided harsh traffic tickets as well as updates to various laws and new law enforcement technologies. The website caters to drivers across America. Those searching for a speeding ticket lawyer in NY, for example, can use the site to contact a local attorney.



Drivers are encouraged to check back regularly to learn more about traffic ticket laws in their area:



“Smart drivers know their rights and can use that knowledge to avoid harsh traffic ticket penalties. A single traffic ticket can lead to a loss of employment, hundreds of dollars in fines, and increased insurance rates. Instead of letting one mistake ruin a driver’s life, we encourage drivers to contact an attorney as soon as possible using our website.”



Whether avoiding speeding tickets in NYC or defending a drunk driving charge in California, SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net wants to teach drivers about traffic law while connecting them with expert local attorneys.



About SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net

SpeedingTicketAttorneys.net is a legal website that helps drivers connect with qualified traffic ticket lawyers. The website features a regularly-updated blog along with a contact form for drivers searching for lawyers in their local area. For more information, please visit: http://speedingticketattorneys.net