Speller Metcalfe Provides Architectural Eco Friendly Boost for Neuro Rehab Centre

Malvern, Worcestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The Royal Leamington Spa Hospital in Warwickshire recently revealed its latest edition – the highly sustainable and newly extended Neurological Rehabilitation Centre.



The Centre, which is one of only 10 ‘Level 1’ specialist centres in the country that can meet the complex needs of patients with acquired brain injuries, is on course to meet BREEAM Excellent and has enabled the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) to increase patient capacity while bringing facilities in line with current NHS dignitary standards.



A two-storey extension using traditional steel frame and masonry construction, the Neuro Rehabilitation Centre’s sustainability rating was achieved on a build that blends seamlessly with the aesthetic of the existing 1996 building, achieving air tightness levels of just 4 air changes per hour – a significant achievement on a steel frame structure.



Building contractor Speller Metcalfe - well-renowned for their sustainable expertise and who recently achieved the highest BREEAM Outstanding score in the world to date - was responsible for completing the hospital scheme on behalf of SWFT.



Employing a fabric first approach, Speller Metcalfe used a passive natural ventilation strategy that incorporates elements such as actuated windows that open and close automatically to maintain comfortable CO2 and heat levels. A Combined Heat Power (CHP) unit also aids in the provision of energy and heating, with heat recovery units placed in laundry areas that retain heat from the washing machine hot water system once water has been used and drained.



Also contributing to its sustainable credentials are high levels of insulation, low energy lighting and recycled materials such as Fermacell boarding used to form partitions during fit-out stage – which also allow the Centre greater flexibility due to its load bearing capacity.



Responsible for the specialist fit-out and servicing of the building, Tony Shaw, Managing Director at Speller Metcalfe Malvern explained the importance of the scheme: “Essentially this extension has enabled the hospital to increase patient capacity by 25% while providing a building with reduced running costs and greater flexibility.



“Not only has this had an immediate positive impact, Speller Metcalfe has been able to help future proof a facility where services are in high demand and growing.”



The extension was managed sensitively around the existing live unit, with acoustic, sealed hoarding used to minimise noise and dust pollution. Due to the success of this project and a successful tender process, Speller Metcalfe has recently been awarded as a preferred contractor to develop a £6m new three-storey patient ward for the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.



About Speller Metcalfe

Speller Metcalfe is one of the UK’s leading construction companies working from offices in the Midlands, South West and London. With a reputation for achieving the highest levels of sustainable building standards, the award-winning building contractor has key experience in delivering BREEAM, Passivhaus and Building Information Modelling projects across the private and public sectors. For more information please visit: http://www.spellermetcalfe.com/



Website: http://www.spellermetcalfe.com