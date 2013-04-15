Spencer Institute Offers Perfect Recipe for Success with Online Personal Chef Certification Program

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The number of personal chefs is expected to double within the next six to eight years, according to the U.S. Personal Chef Association, as the restaurant industry continues to add millions of jobs. As more and more people realize the value of eating healthy, real food and seek personal chefs to help them meet their health and nutrition goals, the Spencer Institute offers a Personal Fitness Chef certification online to train chefs to serve clients focused on a healthy body and mind.



The self-paced online training at http://spencerinstitute.com/personal-fitness-chef-certification-training-and-business-system/ was developed to help chefs interested in reaching more health-conscious clients. The Personal Fitness Chef certification provides tips, tools, and business and marketing advice designed to support a successful personal chef business or service, emphasizing healthier habits and the need to work with a variety of special dietary requirements.



“Everyone loves meals that taste great and are great for you, and personal fitness chefs learn to prepare and organize healthy and satisfying food for a variety of interests and populations,” said Dr. John Spencer Ellis, CEO and president of The Spencer Institute and creator of the Personal Fitness Chef certification. “If you want to reach new clients or better serve your current clients, this unique online certification can help you enhance your own health—and business—while offering nutritious cuisine to others.”



In particular, the Spencer Institute’s online Personal Fitness Chef certification was designed for existing chefs looking to expand their outreach, fitness professionals looking for career diversity, nutrition coaches interested in becoming the single source for clients’ food, nutrition and healthy living needs, and business owners and couples interested in cornering the local fitness and nutrition market in their community.



The program is instructed by Master Chef Marie, co-author of The Saint-Tropez Diet and The Park Avenue Diet and a native of Paris, where she grew up around gourmet foods and wines and later studied culinary arts and bartending.



About the Spencer Institute

Founded by Dr. John Spencer Ellis, an international leader in wellness coaching, personal development and fitness, The Spencer Institute offers life coaching, holistic education, nutrition coaching, sports psychology and wellness training certification programs delivered in online and distance learning formats that are designed to provide a step-by-step blueprint to success. The programs were developed to help people find the career of their dreams while helping others live better lives. For more information about the Spencer Institute or the Personal Fitness Chef Certification, please visit http://spencerinstitute.com/personal-fitness-chef-certification-training-and-business-system/



