Spend the Perfect Vacation Fishing at the Truman Lake with M Star Hotel in Clinton Missouri

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Halfway between Springfield and Kansas City lies the beautiful and exotic Golden Valley in the midst of which lies the M Star Hotel Clinton. Surrounded by some of the best local attractions, visitors will never run out of options to choose from. As a matter of fact, they will be spoilt for choice.



The property boasts of some amazing features like: Free Internet access via Wifi and Ethernet Cable, Fax Service, Business Center, Cable ..



Besides this, each room is fully equipped with the latest in luxury living like cable TV, coffeemaker, hair dryer, microwave, mini-fridge, and free local calls. Some rooms allow pets at an extra charge. There is also a seasonal outdoor pool.



Visitors planning to stay at Clinton must know that Clinton is famous for its fishing trips along Truman Lake. It is by far, the busiest attraction that M Star Clinton has witnessed. The fishermen here not only go out on fishing trips as part of their livelihood but also as a leisurely activity. Unlike other lakes in the surrounding regions, the Truman Lake is not commercialised. This gives the visitors an opportunity to spend their time fishing in a peaceful manner. There are several fishing tournaments that the Truman Lake boasts of with people participating in large numbers. Visitors here can opt for game fishing wherein, fish like salmon, brown trout, sea trout and rainbow trout are caught. They can even opt for coarse fishing. In this type of fishing, fish like roach, perch, tench, carp, bream, Rudd, pike and chub. Unlike game fishing, the fish caught in coarse fishing are not eaten and are all returned into the water.



Apart from the fishing, there are also several shopping spots where one can shop for antiques. Visitors can also visit the exotic museums along with the several wineries and vineyards that produce some of the most tantalizing wines. The fishing at Truman Lake, however, remains the highlight of a visitor's stay at Popular Hotels in Clinton Missouri at M Star Hotel Clinton Missouri.



