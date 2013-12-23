Spend Vacation in Las Vegas with the VIP Treatment Offered by the Highly Recommended Vegas Party VIP

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Looking to spend a memorable vacation in the city of Las Vegas with the special VIP treatment offered at nightclubs or other entertainment venues? Try Jeremy Crudup’s Vegas Party VIP. This team specializes in organizing their customers the party they dream of and an unforgettable Las Vegas experience. The VIP Access offered at Vegas Party VIP gives customers the advantage of skipping long lines when dealing with table reservation, guest list, bottle service, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, gentleman’s clubs, club crawls and all the rest Las Vegas has to offer.



Jeremy Crudup, the founder of Vegas Party VIP, has years of experience in the Las Vegas nightlife and entertainment industry. He started out as a basic VIP Host and eventually, Jeremy’s personality and positive energetic nature along with his great interest into the nightlife industry directed him into the field of management. After stepping foot into the world of management, Jeremy successfully hosted another company as Director of Operations. Later, he finally came up with the decision of creating his very own VegasPartyVIP.com which portrays a more personable and polished image of Las Vegas VIP hosts.



There are many reasons why visitors planning on a trip to the Las Vegas city should let Vegas Party VIP be their guide. Firstly, Vegas Party VIP serves to be its customer’s personal connection to Las Vegas nightlife. Secondly, Jeremy’s team knows the ins and outs of organizing the best event in Las Vegas and has all the right connections to make its customers’ trip just the way they expect it to be. Visiting the city of Las Vegas without a guide will definitely prove to be a daunting task as this city consists of clubs, restaurants, and other entertainment venues in great variety. Vegas Party VIP is specifically designed to help customers in choosing best venues and places catering their taste. This way, customers manage to spare more time to enjoy their trip in Las Vegas.



The team at Vegas Party VIP gives the utmost priority to every customer and considers making their trip a memorable one its huge responsibility. Vegas Party VIP’s great service has made it a vast amount of satisfied customers. Positive testimonials of many customers can assure that its service is definitely the best one. Reviews for Vegas Party VIP can be found on the internet and the appreciation it has gotten from those people can quickly make many others decide in having Vegas Party VIP as their number one guide for the Las Vegas trip.



For more information, please visit: http://vegaspartyvip.com/



Media Contact:



Jeremy Crudup

President/Operations Mgr

VEGAS PARTY VIP

1230 Mission Del Mar

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

Phone: 702-279-2365

Cell: 702-279-2009

Email: info@vegaspartyvip.com

http://vegaspartyvip.com/



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