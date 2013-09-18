Spend Your Time in Paradise on Earth - Sheraton Noosa Resort and Spa

Noosa Heads, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Situated in the heart of Hastings Street, surrounded by beauty of nature, Sheraton noosa resort and spa is the place to spend holidays with your family and friends. Guaranteed to give you the best rates for your stay, you will be able to explore the natural beauty of the region as well as relax away from work and the world. A quite place, Sheraton noosa resort and spa is surrounded by beach and river as well. It has a National Park nearby which can be explored at your will. A beach to laze by and a terrific Aqua Spa to pamper yourself.



Sheraton Noosa Resort and Spa features:-

- Guaranteed best prices

- Five star accommodation with excellent service

- An Aqua Spa

- A luxurious hotel having176 studios, suites and villas

- Surrounded by unruffled mother nature

- Many outdoor activities that will keep you engaged



There are a number of outdoor activities that you can plan once you arrive at the resort. You can plan an entire day of relaxation at the spa. There are national parks, pristine beaches and an excellent number of shops to take care of your shopping. Those who love the sea can go scuba diving or spend time fishing in the river nearby.



The benefits of choosing Sheraton Noosa are

- Prompt transportation

- Stay connected to your family at Link@sheraton

- Excellent service

- Wide range of activities to choose from

- Connect with nature

- Benefit by becoming Starwood preferred guest

- Has a Visitor information Centre to help you plan your day



About Sheraton Noosa Resort and Spa

Sheraton Noosa Resort and Spa is the place to hideaway from the hectic daily lifestyle for sometime and steal away some precious moments with your loved ones that you can treasure for ever. With family and friends you can enjoy activities, both indoor and outdoor which will reconnect you with Mother Nature and rejuvenate your body and spirit. You will leave feeling one hundred percent well looked after and time well spent on yourself.



Media Contact:-

Name: Colin James

Email: colin.james@email.com

Location: Noosa Heads, QLD

Website: http://www.sheratonnoosaresort.com