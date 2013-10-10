Spending a Maui Honeymoon at Royal Lahaina Resort

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui is committed to serving many kinds of visitors - families, single travelers and couples. Our resort is particularly popular with loving couples who either want to tie the knot on Hawaii, or looks to spend their honeymoon delighting in the beauty of Hawaii.



As a popular honeymoon resort on Maui, Royal Lahaina does much to cater to its newlywed visitors and make them feel welcomed and pampered.



Our recent article talks about all the things on Maui that will appeal to lovebirds that have just rang the wedding bells. The article refers to a recent featured page on the Royal Lahaina site that lists a number of attractions, landmarks, foods and activities for honeymooners.



Your choices are varied and uniformly alluring - whether you and your significant other prefer the bustle of a shopping center or the seclusion of a leafy hiking path, you can find your perfect spot on Maui. Easiest is the beach - we are actually located on one (and not just any beach - we occupy no less a piece of real estate than a section of the world-famous Kaanapali Beach).



That we have one of the world's top spots for water activities goes without saying. Swimming, scuba diving, surfing, kayaking and snorkeling are as easy as popping out of the Lahaina lobby and making a quick stop by the rental shop.



If you want to venture inland, Lahaina has plenty of gift shops and fashion retailers in its shopping district. Lahaina also has a rather active art scene, so you will be able to peruse the creations of local artists and painters in a variety of galleries.



Let's not forget the dining, since what is romance without food? Thankfully, Maui offers not only beautiful dining locations, but also dishes so good that you will feel them spreading a glowing wave of foodie joy through your body. Our proximity to the ocean guarantees the freshest and juiciest seafood, including such romantic dinner staples as oysters and ahi tuna - foods both light and invigorating.



These are only some of the great activities and experiences that are open to you on a Maui honeymoon! For the full experience, we recommend combining a Royal Lahaina honeymoon with one of our Maui wedding packages. You and your spouse deserve nothing but the best!



About The Royal Lahaina Resort

The Royal Lahaina Resort is located on Maui which, for an unprecedented 16th time, has been honored by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the "Best Islands in the World." The 27-acre Resort is set on Kaanapali Beach, which was voted "America's Best Beach." What was once the exclusive retreat for Maui's royalty is now one of the most sought after tropical destinations in the world.



Contact:

Royal Lahaina Resort

2780 Kekaa Drive Lahaina, Maui, HI 96761

800-222-5642

HHR@HawaiiHotels.com

http://www.royallahaina.com