Spending Less on Prescription Drugs with Discount Cards - Medication Card

Garden Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The medication card is a free discount card that can be used to buy prescription drugs for up to 85% discount from over 63,000 pharmacies in the country.



Location (23rd August 2013) – The cost of healthcare is on the rise and according to the Milliman Medical Index, the healthcare expenses for a typical American family of four exceeds $22,000 in 2013. If a regular medical expense for a family is already this high, it is frightening to imagine what a serious medical event could lead to. With this in mind, medication discount cards were introduced to lower the medical expenses in every family.



Medication card provides free prescription discount cards to help people save up to 85% on their medicinal expenses. The discount card reduces the price that people spend on the medicines they buy for their family. The medication cards are like ‘reusable drug coupons’ that allow patients to fill or refill their prescriptions for a lower price. These cards are absolutely free, pre activated and never expires. The medication card is highly beneficial for people who are un-insured or under insured with a high deductible or co-pay or lapse in coverage. People with insurance can also use the card to avail discounts that are not covered by their plan. These discount cards can be availed from affiliate members and the company is also looking for affiliate agents to team with them to promote these cards.



“I never believed in this discount card until I witnessed its benefits today. I went to a pharmacy to buy some medicines for my mother and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I got $48 discount through this card. I now recommend it to all my friends and family”—Norma Jeanne, NYC



“I have no insurance and I was hesitant to spend $180 on medicines. But I badly needed them as my health was getting worse. I showed this card at the pharmacy and I was surprised to find that my bill was only $70. I don’t know if this is a magic card, but I sure know that I am gonna use it forever on all my family healthcare expenses” – Reuben Black, Houston, TX



The medication card offers up to 85% (depending on the drugs) discount at over 63,000 pharmacies around the nation. Pet prescriptions that can be filled at one of the participating pharmacies are also eligible for discounts. Refer media contact for more details on how to avail this free discount card.



Media Contact

Name: Henry Nguyen

Phone: 888-553-5751

Email: info@medicationcard.org