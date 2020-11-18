Spending Your Friendsgiving at La Mexicana

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- Friendsgiving is a time for friends to gather around. And it's a time to eat. Friendsgiving is not a day for cooking for one. Friendsgiving is a day to share the experience with those you care about most, and be thankful for them. The only people who get together around holidays, especially for a potluck party, are family and their respective friends.



Friendship is about support, laughter, bonding. But it's also about bringing a dish or two.



"We want to show that you're loved this Thanksgiving. Friends may not even celebrate Thanksgiving, so it's even more special so that they can come together and celebrate it."



But to a lot of families, that's not who they are. Many guests on the Friendsgiving this year are alone or are without a significant other.



This year La Mexicana Taco Bar is offering Friendsgiving week from November 23rd to 29th: $8 Jumbo Margaritas and Specials for the Catering Menu.



This year for Friendsgiving, why not enjoy the company of your friends and not have to host at your house which entails chores of cleaning up thereafter and prepping before. Not to mention the mess that is made when you attempt to cook a dish you have never made before in your life.



For those still looking for host Friendsgiving at a house, catering is great for the holidays. You save the time of having to make sure you are following a complex recipe for a ham or turkey. This also makes holiday meals that much more special and less stressful for those of us who really don't want to deal with that chaos. Call ahead to make sure La Mexicana Taco Bar can service all large parties and sizes for reservations as well as for catering orders. For those looking to book for the holiday parties, office holiday parties, and holiday catering in South Florida please let us know.



About La Mexicana Taco Bar

La Mexicana Taco Bar is your local Mexican Restaurant based in Wilton Manors. (Food Wilton Manors) Focused on quality, fresh ingredients and experience for holidays that make it truly unique. La Mexicana Taco Bar recently launched a vegan menu (plant-based) that can be found on the website, https://lamexicanatacobar.com/



