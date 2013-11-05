Recently published research from GlobalData, "Spent Nuclear Fuel Dry Storage Casks - Global Market Size, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- This report focuses on the use of dry casks for the storage of Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF), and provides in-depth analysis of demand in three major regions of the world. The market demand and value analysis section contains details of the amount of cumulative SNF generated, SNF in dry storage, cumulative and annual dry cask demand and market value between 2006 and 2020. Geographical market analysis is achieved through the division of the global market into three major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Other regions such as South and Central America and Middle East and Africa have also been considered in estimating the size of the global market for dry storage casks.
Scope
- Analysis of the growth of the global nuclear industry and the demand for dry storage casks to store spent nuclear fuel in various key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.
- Analysis of trends in the global nuclear power sector and opportunities in the nuclear dry storage casks market from 2006 to 2012 and forecast for 8 years up to 2020.
- In-depth analysis and forecasts including the size of the dry storage cask market and the growth potential of the market up until 2020.
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers and restraints.
- Qualitative analysis of key regulations impacting the dry storage casks industry.
- Analysis of key market players in the industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain up to date information and analysis relating to potential opportunities in the global spent fuel storage market
- Identify key regions representing potential growth opportunities for the dry cask storage market
- Gain information regarding the major players involved in the manufacture of dry storage casks for spent nuclear fuel worldwide
- Understand potential market opportunities in various geographies and fine tune your business strategy in target locations
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